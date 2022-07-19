New Delhi: After Ben Stokes announced his retirement from the 50-over game, West Indies cricketers in Denesh Ramdin and Lendl Simmons also decided to call it a day from international cricket on Monday.Also Read - Dominant India Seek ODI Series Sweep Against West Indies

“It is with great pleasure that I announce my retirement from international cricket. The past 14 years have been a dream come true. I fulfilled my childhood dreams by playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago, and the West Indies,” Ramdin wrote on Instagram. Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Confident India Aim To Seal Series Against West Indies

“My career afforded me the opportunity to see the world, make friends from different cultures and still be able to appreciate where I came from”, he further added. Also Read - BCCI Announces Revised Venues For West Indies Series in February

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 124NotOut Sports Agency (@124notout)

Ramdin featured in 213 matches for the Windies and has scored 5098 runs in international cricket with 6 hundreds and 23 fifties to his name.

Simmons took to Twitter to announce his retirement from the gentleman’s game.

“When I wore the Maroon Colours of the West Indies Cricket for the first time on debut in ODIs on December 7th, 2006, little did I know that my international career would have lasted 16 years but my passion and love for the sport fuelled me every day,” Simmons wrote.

“I’m closing this chapter of International cricket having played 144 matches and scoring 3763 runs from all formats. I want to thank the West Indies Cricket Team for the opportunities, and I wish the new crop of WI players all the best and to keep on believing in yourselves and your abilities”, he added.

Simmons played a total of 134 international matches for West Indies, scoring 3466 runs with 2 centuries and 25 fifties under his belt. Both Simmons and Ramdin were part of the T20 World Cup winning squad in 2012 and 2016.