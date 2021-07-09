New Delhi: Canadian star Denis Shapovalov will lock horns with World No 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships on Friday. Ahead of the final, the 22-year-old Canadian spoke of his chances and seemed optimistic about it. Shapovalov, who had a few close games against Djokovic, seems to be drawing inspiration from that. “We have met a couple of times, and he has always beaten me,” Shapovalov said.Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Semifinal Results And Updates: Pliskova Beats Sabalenka to Advance Into 1st Wimbledon Final, Set to Play Barty

"The last times, however, have been very close matches," he added.

Hailing Djokovic's form, Shapovalov reckons it will be a tough match. He also pointed that when the two players enter the court, they would start from a clean slate. Assuring his fans that he would fight for every point, the Canadian believes it is a tennis match and anything can happen

“It is clear that he is playing very well. It’s going to be a tough match, but when you enter the court, the score is 0-0,” Shapovalov said. “It’s a tennis match; anything can happen. I am going to fight for every point. I believe in myself: I really think I have the game to beat him. I have the game to win this match.”

For Shapovalov, it would be his first Grand Slam semifinal on Friday, while Novak Djokovic will be playing his 40th (28-11 win-loss record) and 11th (7-3) at Wimbledon. Djokovic, given his current form, where he has dropped merely one set thus far – would start as the overwhelming favourite.

“I’m going to go out and play my tennis. I don’t think about any of that at all. The match will be won by the best player when the day comes, there’s nothing more,” he concluded.