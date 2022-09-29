New Delhi: We are just 52 days away from the grandest stage of football and the 1992 EURO Champions Denmark have released three kits in home, away and neutral format for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which protests against the human rights violation made by host Qatar towards the migrant workers. The workers worked relentlessly for the making the 22nd edition of the World Cup a success and many lives have been lost along the way.Also Read - Qatar Changes National Emblem, Unveils New World Cup Jersey

“While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” Hummel said.

“We don’t wish to be visible during (the) tournament,” Hummel said. “We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation”, the company added.

In the very jerseys, the kit manufacturer have faded the team logo, the stripes into one single single colour in each jersey. FIFA even though restricts team to make a political statement on team kits, but the European nation have decided to stick to their values.

The World Cup 2022 was scheduled to start on 21st November but now it will start a day earlier on 20th November.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Groups A: Qatar (H), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.