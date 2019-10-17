Live Badminton score Denmark Open 2019 Denmark Open 2019 Denmark Open, Day 3

4.55 pm: The Chinese has grabbed the early lead yet again in the second set, he leads 12-7.

4.42 pm: Chen Long has grabbed the first set 21-12.

4.34 pm: Chen Long has opened up a four-point lead in the first set, Verma fighting hard to survive early on.

4.22 pm: Sameer Verma to get proceedings underway with the first serve.

3.52 pm: Hello and welcome to all the LIVE action from Day 3 of the Denmark Open. First Indian to kick-start the day will be Sameer Verma, who will be up against China’s Chen Long.

India’s top-ranked Badminton player PV Sindhu will be in action today in women’s singles round of 16 in women’s singles while in men’s singles B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma will look to book a place in the quarters. Also in action will be the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and mixed doubles pair of Pranav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy. All the matches today are pre-quarters. Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap have crashed out.

Day 3 Schedule (Timings Tentative)

Men’s Singles

Sameer Verma vs Chen Long (3:30 pm IST )

B Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota (5:00 pm IST)

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young (4:15 pm IST)

Mixed Doubles

Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Chen Pen Soon/Goh Liu Ying (3:30 pm IST)

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Han Cheng Kai/Zhou Hao Dong (3:30 pm IST)

Day 2 Recap

Former world number one Saina Nehwal was knocked out in the first round of the ongoing Denmark Open World Tour Super 750 tournament on Wednesday. Saina lost her opening match 15-21, 21-23 against Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi to crash out. Going through a tough phase in her career due to fitness-related issues, Saina didn’t look at her very best against the swift Japanese and lacked rhythm right from word go.

The 29-year-old Indian shuttler was struggling to match Takahashi’s pace and deception in both the games and most of the times was seen playing the catch-up. After losing the first game, Saina displayed her old form and class as she made a comeback of sorts in the second to stretch the encounter in Odense. But, a couple of unforced errors at crucial junctures cost the London Olympic bronze medallist a place in the second round.

Saina was earlier diagnosed with a gastroenteritis problem in March, made first-round exits in China and Korea and she will aim to get deep into the draw.

In the men’s singles event – Sameer Verma defeated Kanta Tsuneyama 21-11, 21-11 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals. Sameer will play former world number one Chen Long in the last 16 clash.

