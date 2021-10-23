ODENSE: India’s campaign at the ongoing Denmark Open Super 1000 badminton tournament came to a disappointing end as ace shuttler and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals, while Sameer Verma retired hurt from his last-8 match in Odense on Friday. Sindhu bowed out of the Denmark Open after losing in straight games to world no 8 Korean An Seyoung in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Playing her first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in August, Sindhu couldn’t match her fifth-seeded young Korean rival, going down 11-21, 12-21 in 36 minutes. Sindhu had also lost to An Seyoung in straight games the last time they clashed two years ago in their only career meeting.Also Read - Denmark Open: Sameer Verma Shocks Anders Antonsen to Enter quarterfinals, Lakshya Sen Bows Out

On the other hand, World No. 28 Verma’s dream run in the competition came to an abrupt end as he retired from his las-eight clash against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia. The 27-year-old Sameer was trailing 0-1 after losing the first game 21-17 in 24 minutes and just couldn’t continue any further due to an injury. He had earlier produced a sensational performance to outwit world no.3 Anders Antonsen in straight games to storm into the quarterfinals. Also Read - PV Sindhu in Quarters, Kidambi Srikanth Loses in Denmark Open

Meanwhile, the reigning world champion, who had taken a break to rejuvenate after a hectic Olympics campaign, just couldn’t find a way across the attacking game of the Korean, who was always a step ahead during the contest. Also Read - India Look Forward to be in Top Five Medal Winners in 2022 International Events: IOA

An Seyoung made a superb start and took just six minutes to grab a massive seven-point lead at the break with Sindhu unable to find a crack in the Korean’s game. The Indian tried to control the net but committed few unforced errors with the Korean showing great athleticism to return everything thrown at her.

The Korean dominated the forecourt and played some exceptional shots, including a few diving forehand returns, to lead 16-8. In the end, Sindhu netted to give 10 game points to the Korean, who sealed the opening game when the Indian erred again.

Sindhu tried to change her tactics by playing high lifts but she was not disciplined enough and after trailing 7-8 at one stage, she slipped to 8-11 at the break.

It was one-way traffic after the interval as An Seyoung jumped to 20-10 in a jiffy. Sindhu saved two match points before committing another error.

Earlier, rising badminton star – Lakshya Sen failed to match Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen as he thrashed the Indian 21-15 21-7 in a lop-sided second-round contest.

