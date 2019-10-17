An Se-young pulled off a major upset as she knocked out PV Sidnhu in the round of 16 of the Denmark Open on Thursday.

Ranked 19th, Korean shuttler defeated the BWF World Championships winner and the sixth-ranked Sindhu 21-14, 21-17 in forty minutes to march into the round.

Sindhu did not really enjoy a good outing as An Se-young dominated the proceedings in the first game. While at one stage in the first game, the scoreline read 7 (Sindhu)-8 (An Se-young), the 17-year-old South Korean started opening up a seven-point lead over Sindhu and maintained that lead to win the first game 21-14.

While Sindhu put up a fight in the second game, including enjoying a lead at one point of time, with the scoreline reading 16-15 in favour of the Indian, An Se-young fought back and went on to win the second game 21-17 to end Sindhu’s campaign in Odense.

Earlier, Sameer Verma was also knocked out of the Denmark Open after suffering a straight games 21-12, 21-10 defeat to Chen Long of China.

In the doubles, the pair of Chirag Chetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also went down in the two-game battle after losing against the duo of CK Han and HD Zhou 21-16, 21-15.

On Wednesday, the Indians shuttlers Saina Nehwal, former world number one, Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap had crashed out of the competition.