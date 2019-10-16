Denmark Open 2019 Badminton Live Updates

LIVE: Men’s Singles – Sameer Verma vs Kanta Tsuneyama

#The Japanese has got a hang of Verma in the second set and is matching him shot to shot. 5-5

#Without breaking into a sweat, Verma wins first set 21-11.

#Sameer Verma takes an early lead in first set 7-4.

Mixed Doubles – Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Marvin Seidel/Linda Efler

#Brilliant start for India on Day 2 as the mixed doubles pair win first-round clash 21-16, 21-11.

#The duo are leading in the second 12-7 against

#Chopra and Reddy have won the first set 21-16

Starting their Denmark Open 2019 campaigns will be India’s Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth in women’s and men’s singles respectively. Also in action will be Sameer Verma against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. Nehwal will face Sayaka Takahashi while Srikanth will be up against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen. In mixed doubles, the team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwimi Ponappa, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will also be in action. Here’s the full Day 2 schedule.

Day 2 Schedule

Men’s Singles (Timings Tenative)

Sameer Verma vs Kanta Tsuneyama (2:00 pm IST )

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen (9:00 pm IST)

Women’s Singles

Sania Nehwal vs Sayaka Takahasi (4;30 pm IST)

Mixed Doubles

Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Marvin Seidel/Linda Efler (1:50 pm IST)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Wang Yi Lyu/Huang Dong Ping (1:50 pm IST)

Day 1 Recap

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers in Odense as they suffer contrasting fates at the just-started Denmark Open on Tuesday. World Champion PV Sindhu made an impressive start to her campaign, claiming a straight-game win over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women’s singles event.

Fifth seed Sindhu, who had made early exits in China and Korea, got back her bearing as she overcame former World Junior Champion Gregoria 22-20, 21-18 in 38 minutes to keep her 5-0 record intact against the Indonesian. The Olympic silver medallist will now face Korea’s An Se Young next.

In the men’s singles, World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth also made it to the second round beating the legendary Lin Dan 21-14, 21-17 in a 35-minute opening round clash.

The Hyderabad shuttler is likely to meet world no 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan next. He had lost to Momota at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made a good start to their men’s doubles campaign, beating Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae 24-22, 21-11 in 39 minutes.

