Denmark Open 2019 Badminton Live Updates

#Praneeth vs Dan: B Sai Praneeth completes the upset, he registers his maiden win over two-time Olympic Champion Lin Dan. 21-14, 21-17

#Praneeth vs Dan: B Sai Praneeth is very close to pulling off an upset against the Chinese giant. PRA 17-16 DAN

#Praneeth vs Dan: B Sai Praneeth leads at the mini-break 11-9 in Game 2

#Sourabh Verma exits in round 1 after 21-19, 11-21, 17-21 loss to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands

#Sourabh Verma loses decider 17-21. His campaign ends in the first round

#Sourabh vs Caljouw: 17-19 now. The match is nicely poised.

#Praneeth vs Dan: 2nd Game is underway. Praneeth leads 4-2.

#Sourabh vs Caljouw: Sourabh is now trailing 13-17.

#Praneeth vs Dan: B Sai Praneeth has won the first game 21-14 against Lin Dan to take 1-0 lead.

#Praneeth vs Dan: Praneeth is going strong against his illustrious Chinese opponent, leading 17-12

#Sourabh vs Caljouw: The Indian trails 9-11

#Praneeth vs Dan: B Sai Praneeth takes 11-8 lead at the mini-break

#Sourabh vs Caljouw: This one is currently locked at 5-5

#Praneeth vs Dan: Praneeth has a two-point lead over the five-time world champion right now at 6-4

#Sourabh vs Caljouw: The Indian has started the decider on a strong note opening up a 3-0 lead.

#Meanwhile, B Sai Praneeth vs Lin Dan has also gotten underway. Praneeth currently leads 2-1.

#And Caljouw draws parity, winning the second game 21-11.

#Caljouw is sprinting towards drawing level. Wins seven points on the trot to make it 18-9 and needs three points to make it 1-all.

#Like the first game, it’s Caljouw who goes into the break leading at 11-9

#This one is also neck and neck. They are trading blows with the Dutch holding a slim lead at 10-8.

#Game 2 gets underway, currently locked at 2-all.

#Sourabh Verma takes a hard-fought first game, winning 21-19 vs Mark Caljouw

#Sourabh opens up a one-point lead. Score 19-18 in Game 1.

#Sourabh fights back and makes it 16-all. This one is proving to be a close affair

#Caljouw hits back and quickly races ahead two take two points lead at 11-9

#And the Indian finally draws parity after trailing since the start. Scores locked at 9-9

#A point each to the shuttlers but the gap remains.Score 6-9 in favour of the Dutch

#It’s 5-8 now with the Indian shuttler still three points behind

#Sourabh gets his first point but Caljouw regains the three-point lead to make it 5-2

#Caljouw of the Netherlands has opened up a 3-0 lead.

#Sourabh Verma vs Mak Caljouw in men’s singles first round about to get underway. These two have met twice before and on both occasions Saurabh have prevailed. Will it be 3-0 today? Stick with us for all the updates

NEXT UP

Men’s Singles

B. Sai Praneeth vs Lin Dan (5:20 pm)

Sourabh Verma vs Mark Caljouw (4:40 pm)

Women’s Doubles

N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Wakana Nagahara/Mayu Matsumoto (8:10 pm)

=================================================================

#PV Sindhu Beats Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of 22-20, 21-18 to enter women’s singles second round

#Sindhu now takes a three-point lead at 20-17. Need one point to seal the match

#Tunjung comebacks to draw level at 14-14

#With two consecutive points, Sindhu regains the lead to make it 11-9 in game 2.

#It’s 9-all now.

#Tunjung has returned refreshed from the break after losing opening game. She adds to more points to make it 8-5.

#Sindhu catches her breath and cuts down the lead to one point, trailing 5-6

#Tunjung has raced away to a 4-1 lead in the second game in her bid to draw parity.

#PV Sindhu wins a hard-fought first game 22-20 to take 1-0 lead in first round

#Sindhu cuts down the lead to a single point, trails 16-17

#Now Tunjung opens up a three-point lead vs Sindhu at 16-13

#This is a close one. Locked at 12-all right now.

#Sindhu leads 11-9 vs Tunjung in women’s singles first round.

#Sindhu has a slim one-point lead now at 8-7.

#Early exchanges are on level-terms. Sindhu and Tunjung currently locked at 4-4

#Sindhu gets the first point. Leads 1-0 vs Tunjung in women’s singles round 1 clash

#Sindhu vs Tunjung about to get underway

#Next up is PV Sindhu in women’s singles first round. She will face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia

#Parupalli Kashyap crashes out after losing 13-21, 12-21 to Sitthikom Thammasin in men’s singles round 1

#Thimmisan leads 18-12 in men’s singles round 1 against India’s Kashyap.

#India’s Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy beat Korean pair of Gi-jung/Yong-dae 24-22, 21-11 to enter men’s doubles second round

#Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy now two points away from entering second round

#Some encouraging signs for Kashyap as he now trails 9-14. Still a lot of work to do to save this match.

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy are now ahead at 14-7 in the men’s doubles second game

#Thammasin has a comfortable lead right now at 11-5 vs Kashyap.

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy are dominating the second game after a closely fought opener. They lead 11-4.

#Kashyap cuts down the lead to four points after trailing 0-7 at one stage (5-9)

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy lead 7-2 in second game of Men’s Doubles Round 1 against Gi-jung/Yong-dae

#Thammasin continues to have the upperhand over Kashyap in the Game 2 as well after opening a 4-0 lead

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy win a closely fought first game 24-22 to take 1-0 lead in Men’s Doubles Round 1

#Parupalli Kashyap loses Game 1 (13-21) to Sitthikom Thammasin in Men’s Singles Round 1

#Kashyap is crawling back into the game. Has taken five points to Thammasin’s three. Still trailing though (13-18)

#And Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy have finally levelled the scores at 20-all in Game 1

#In men’s doubles round 1, Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy still trail their Korean opponents by two points (17-19)

#Thammasin now leading 16-8. Kashyap has a task at hand now in Game 1.

#Kashyap takes two points off his opponent but still trailing 7-13 in Game 1 of men’s singles

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy are trailing by two points against Gi-jung/Yong-dae in Game 1 (13-15)

#Kashyap trails 5-10 against Thammasin of Thailand in Game 1

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy vs Gi-jung/Yong-dae in men’s doubles has also started. The Indian pair currently trails 9-13 in Game 1

#Currently it’s 4-all between Kashyap and Thammasin

#Parupalli Kashyap vs Sitthikom Thammasin is underway in men’s singles round 1

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the Denmark Open 2019! A host of star Indian shuttlers are in action today led by world champion PV Sindhu in women’s singles alongside Saurabh Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth among others.

Day 1 Schedule

Men’s Singles

Parupalli Kashyap vs Sitthikom Thammasin

B. Sai Praneeth vs Lin Dan

Sourabh Verma vs Mark Caljouw

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Kim Gi-jung/Lee Yong-dae

Women’s Doubles

N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Wakana Nagahara/Mayu Matsumoto

Tournament Preview

Sindhu has suffered surprising first round and second round exits at the China Open and Korea Open respectively since her historic win at the World Championships. She will start the tournament with a match against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Saina on the other hand will face Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in her first match.

Praneeth, on the other hand, faces a tricky match against Chinese great Lin Dan in his first round encounter. Former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kashyap on the other hand will be up against Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasi

Kashyap has been in decent form this year, reaching the semi-finals of the Indian Open and the last four of the Korea Open. Click here for the full preview