Denmark Open 2019 Badminton Live Updates

#Sindhu leads 11-9 vs Tunjung in women’s singles first round.

#Sindhu has a slim one-point lead now at 8-7.

#Early exchanges are on level-terms. Sindhu and Tunjung currently locked at 4-4

#Sindhu gets the first point. Leads 1-0 vs Tunjung in women’s singles round 1 clash

#Sindhu vs Tunjung about to get underway

#Next up is PV Sindhu in women’s singles first round. She will face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia

#Parupalli Kashyap crashes out after losing 13-21, 12-21 to Sitthikom Thammasin in men’s singles round 1

#Thimmisan leads 18-12 in men’s singles round 1 against India’s Kashyap.

#India’s Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy beat Korean pair of Gi-jung/Yong-dae 24-22, 21-11 to enter men’s doubles second round

#Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy now two points away from entering second round

#Some encouraging signs for Kashyap as he now trails 9-14. Still a lot of work to do to save this match.

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy are now ahead at 14-7 in the men’s doubles second game

#Thammasin has a comfortable lead right now at 11-5 vs Kashyap.

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy are dominating the second game after a closely fought opener. They lead 11-4.

#Kashyap cuts down the lead to four points after trailing 0-7 at one stage (5-9)

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy lead 7-2 in second game of Men’s Doubles Round 1 against Gi-jung/Yong-dae

#Thammasin continues to have the upperhand over Kashyap in the Game 2 as well after opening a 4-0 lead

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy win a closely fought first game 24-22 to take 1-0 lead in Men’s Doubles Round 1

#Parupalli Kashyap loses Game 1 (13-21) to Sitthikom Thammasin in Men’s Singles Round 1

#Kashyap is crawling back into the game. Has taken five points to Thammasin’s three. Still trailing though (13-18)

#And Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy have finally levelled the scores at 20-all in Game 1

#In men’s doubles round 1, Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy still trail their Korean opponents by two points (17-19)

#Thammasin now leading 16-8. Kashyap has a task at hand now in Game 1.

#Kashyap takes two points off his opponent but still trailing 7-13 in Game 1 of men’s singles

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy are trailing by two points against Gi-jung/Yong-dae in Game 1 (13-15)

#Kashyap trails 5-10 against Thammasin of Thailand in Game 1

#Chirag Shetty/Rankireddy vs Gi-jung/Yong-dae in men’s doubles has also started. The Indian pair currently trails 9-13 in Game 1

#Currently it’s 4-all between Kashyap and Thammasin

#Parupalli Kashyap vs Sitthikom Thammasin is underway in men’s singles round 1

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the Denmark Open 2019! A host of star Indian shuttlers are in action today led by world champion PV Sindhu in women’s singles alongside Saurabh Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth among others.

Day 1 Schedule (Tentative timings all in IST)

Men’s Singles

Parupalli Kashyap vs Sitthikom Thammasin (1:10 pm)

B. Sai Praneeth vs Lin Dan (3:50 pm)

Saurabh Verma vs Mark Caljouw (4:05 pm)

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (2:35 pm)

Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Kim Gi-jung/Lee Yong-dae (1:10 pm)

Women’s Doubles

N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Wakana Nagahara/Mayu Matsumoto (8:10 pm)

Tournament Preview

Sindhu has suffered surprising first round and second round exits at the China Open and Korea Open respectively since her historic win at the World Championships. She will start the tournament with a match against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Saina on the other hand will face Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in her first match.

Praneeth, on the other hand, faces a tricky match against Chinese great Lin Dan in his first round encounter. Former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kashyap on the other hand will be up against Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasi

Kashyap has been in decent form this year, reaching the semi-finals of the Indian Open and the last four of the Korea Open. Click here for the full preview