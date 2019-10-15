Denmark Open 2019 Badminton Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the Denmark Open 2019! A host of star Indian shuttlers are in action today led by world champion PV Sindhu in women’s singles alongside Saurabh Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth among others.

Day 1 Schedule (Tentative timings all in IST)

Men’s Singles

Parupalli Kashyap vs Sitthikom Thammasin (1:10 pm)

B. Sai Praneeth vs Lin Dan (3:10 pm)

Saurabh Verma vs Mark Caljouw (4:00 pm)

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (2:30 pm)

Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Kim Gi-jung/Lee Yong-dae (1:10 pm)

Women’s Doubles

N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Wakana Nagahara/Mayu Matsumoto (8:10 pm)

Tournament Preview

Sindhu has suffered surprising first round and second round exits at the China Open and Korea Open respectively since her historic win at the World Championships. She will start the tournament with a match against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Saina on the other hand will face Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in her first match.

Praneeth, on the other hand, faces a tricky match against Chinese great Lin Dan in his first round encounter. Former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kashyap on the other hand will be up against Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasi

Kashyap has been in decent form this year, reaching the semi-finals of the Indian Open and the last four of the Korea Open. Click here for the full preview