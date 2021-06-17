New Delhi: Denmark and Belgium will face off each other in another exciting Euro 2020 match. in Group B of the tournament at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark. Belgium had got off to a winning start in their opening match and are currently at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Denmark had lost their first match of the competition and they will make a comeback into the tourney. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Denmark vs Belgium Euro 2020 live match online and on TV. Also Read - UKR vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Euro 2020, Group C: Captain – Ukraine vs Macedonia, Group A Playing 11s For Today’s Match at National Arena in Romania at 6:30 PM IST June 17 Thursday

What are the timings of the Denmark vs Belgium Match?

Denmark vs Belgium Match will start at 9:30 AM IST (Thursday)

Where will Denmark vs Belgium Match being played?

Denmark vs Belgium Match will be played at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Which TV channel will broadcast Denmark vs Belgium Match?

Denmark vs Belgium Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Denmark vs Belgium Match?

Denmark vs Belgium Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Denmark vs Belgium Match?

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Maehle, Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Wass, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Damsgaard

Belgium XI: Courtois, Vertonghen, Denayer, Alderweireld, Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard, Carrasco, Mertens, Lukaku.

Denmark vs Belgium squads

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Robert Skov, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne*

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Hans Vanaken

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard