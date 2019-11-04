After Rishabh Pant’s forgettable outing in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday, the young keeper had came under heavy criticism for his shoddy work behind the stumps and a botched DRS. Bangladesh eventually won by three wickets for their first win over India in the format.

The troll army on social media were up and running lambasting Pant and to make matters worse for Pant, senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who has was replaced by Pant at the first choice keeper – given when MS Dhoni is unavailable – took a one-handed stunner during Deodhar Trophy final on Monday to remind fans of his credentials.

And on cue the social media was abuzz with the comparisons between Pant and Karthik with many fans calling for Karthik to replace Pant for the Bangladesh series. One user even went ahead and listed down quirky coincidences with Karthik playing a pivotal role in major wins for Rahul Sharma as captain. Sharma’s first IPL trophy with Mumbai Indians was majorly owed to Karthik, so has his forst Champions League T20 title and also the Nidahas Trophy final.

Memories of @DineshKarthik innings in the Nidhahas trophy 2018 final is still fresh in the memory. After a year now he is not in the squad. Think what would have happened if he was there yesterday #IndvsBan — Karthikeyan.G (@karthikvnr8) November 4, 2019

what a coincidence…

1.Rohit won his first IPL trophy..Reason (DK)

2.Rohit won his first clt trophy..Reason(DK)

3.Rohit won nidhash trophy..Reason(DK)

4.Rohit/ @BCCI lost t20 against bangladesh..Reason ( @DineshKarthik )… If you know what I mean🤭 — Sahil (@imsahil_27) November 4, 2019

And people call him ovwr aged..his time is over..he is 34…but the truth is that still he can fly like a bird like in 2007 where he took the stunner to dismiss smith… @DineshKarthik take a bow🙌 pic.twitter.com/a3cE8AanyN — Sahil (@imsahil_27) November 4, 2019

Dinesh Karthik is much better choice than Pant. Well, experience matters. — V!P!N (@thevipinsingh7) November 4, 2019

What’s your take? Should Karthik replace Pant?