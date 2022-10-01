New Delhi: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a rough patch this season as the goals have dried up and there’s a noticeable dip in the Manchester United star’s performance as well.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Katia Aveiro Blasts at 'Ungrateful' Portuguese Fans, Says They are Sick

In 2022, Ronaldo has featured in 14 matches for club and country, managing to score only thrice as of now. In Portugal's recent UEFA Nation's League outing against Spain, the 2016 Euro Champions went down 1-0 in the Iberian Derby, with the Portuguese superstar missing a host of chances.

Fans have shown concerned about the 37-year old's form and many demanded that he should be benched in the upcoming World Cup, considering his poor run.

As per report by Marca, it has come to light that Ronaldo met with clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson for a therapy session, following his turbulence time at the pitch.

“Mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles that he’s facing.” Dr Jordan Peterson tells Piers Morgan how he came to be invited to Cristiano Ronaldo’s house.@jordanbpeterson | @cristiano | @piersmorgan | #MorganPeterson pic.twitter.com/HHHHN9yyjw — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 27, 2022

“He invited me to come and see him. He’d had some trouble in his life a few months ago and a friend of his sent him some of my videos and he said he’d watched those. Then he read one of my books and found it helpful, he wanted to talk,” Peterson said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“I went out to his house and we talked for about two hours. He showed me all his equipment for staying in tip-top condition, we talked about his companies. Mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles that he’s facing,” he added.