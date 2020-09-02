Dream11 Team Predictions

DER vs DUR English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Derbyshire vs Durham at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 11:05 PM IST Wednesday, September 2

Durham will lock horns against Derbyshire in the English T20 Blast 2020 North Group match on Wednesday. The match will take place from 11.05 PM (IST) at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. With both the sides winless in the championship, they will look to open their account and get their campaign on track.

The eighteen participating teams have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Derbyshire vs Durham will take place at 11:05 PM (IST).

Time: 10:35 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street



DER vs DUR My Dream11 Team

L Reece (Captain), N Rimmington (Vice-captain), A Lees, S Poynter, W Madson, B Godelman, G Clark, M Critchley, P Coughlin, MH Mckerinan, L Trevaskis

Likely XI

Derbyshire:MH Mckerinan, B Godelman, L Reece, W Madson, J Ploy, M Critchley, A Hughes, S Conners, E Barson, A Hughes, LM Reece

Durham:A Lees, S Steel, G Clark, D Badingham, S Dickson, S Poynter, B Carse, M Potts, N Rimmington, L Trevaskis, P Coughlin

SQUADS

Derbyshire: Matt McKiernan, Billy Godleman(c), Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Anuj Dal, Harvey Hosein(w), Edward Barnes, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest, Nils Priestley, Michael Cohen, Dustin Melton

Durham: Alex Lees, Scott Steel, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Stuart Poynter(w), Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington(c), Ned Eckersley, Mark Wood, Ben Raine

