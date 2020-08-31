Dream11 Prediction

DER vs LAN Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Derbyshire vs Lancashire at Leeds at 11:05 PM IST Monday, August 31: Also Read - YOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Yorkshire vs Lancashire at Leeds at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 22

The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. Also Read - ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Kent at Chelmsford at 3:30 PM IST Saturday August 1

Toss: The toss between Derbyshire vs Lancashire will take place at 10:35 PM (IST). Also Read - Bob Willis Trophy 2020 Live Streaming Details: Teams, Fixtures, When And Where to Watch English County Online, Dream11, TV Telecast And All You Need to Know

Time: 11:05 PM IST

Venue: Leeds

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Vilas, Davies

Batsman: Jennings, Bohannon, Godleman

All-rounders: Hurt, Reece, MeKiernan

Bowlers: Parkinson, Bailey, Conners

LIKELY XI

Derbyshire: Harvey Hosein (WK), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (WK), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, George Balderson

