Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today's DER vs LEI at Grace Road: On the opening day of English T20 Blast 2020, Derbyshire will take on Leicestershire in the match no. 5 of the T20 tournament at Grace Road, Leicester. The English T20 Blast DER vs LEI match will commence at 11 PM IST. In the 2019 edition of T20 Blast, Derbyshire ended their campaign on the third position in their respective group with seven wins out of 14 matches. On the other hand, Leicestershire had an unsuccessful run in the previous edition of the tournament and they ended at the bottom with only 4 victories in 14 outings. However, now both the teams will look to get off the mark with a win in this long T20 tournament.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Derbyshire vs Leicestershire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

DER vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lewis Hill

Batsmen: Arron Lilley (VC), Billy Godleman, W Madsen

All-Rounders: A Huges, Colin Ackermann (C), Luis Reece, M Critchley

Bowlers: Callum Parkinson, Sam Conners, Will Davis

DER vs LEI Probable Playing XIs

Derbyshire: Harvey Hosein (wk), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners.

Leicestershire: Lewis Hill (wk), Mark Cosgrove, Paul Horton, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Dieter Klein, Tom Taylor, Gareth Delany, Will Davis, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright.

DER vs LEI Squads

Derbyshire (DER): Billy Godleman (C), Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Brooke Guest (WK), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Michael Cohen, Anuj Dal, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Edward Barnes.

Leicestershire (LEI): Colin Ackermann (C), Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Gavin Griffiths, George Rhodes, Lewis Hill (WK), Dieter Klein, Will Davis, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Tom Taylor, Callum Parkinson, Harry Swindells.

