Dream11 Team Desert Riders vs Falcon Hunters Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s first semi-final DES vs FAL: 2019 Qatar T10 Cricket League is the first edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organized by the Qatar Cricket Association from 7 December 2019 to 16 December 2019. The tournament is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The T10 league will have 6 teams comprising 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. South African batsman Hashim Amla has been rolled in to lead the international stars. Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Fletcher were also amongst the other international stars to be taking part in the Qatar T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Desert Riders vs Falcon Hunters will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

DES vs FAL My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Amad Butt (vice-captain), Tamoor Mohammed Rizlan, Muhammad Tanveer, Adnan Mirza, Salman Butt, Sajjad, Waqas Maqsood, Saad bin Zafar, Sohail Tanvir

DES vs FAL Squads

Desert Riders: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Muhammad Tanveer, Adnan Mirza, Ramith Rambukwella, Sohail Tanvir, Imal Liyanage (wk), Ajay Lalcheta, Mirza Baig, Awais Malik, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Mohammad Nadeem, Shahadat Hossain, Amjad Gul Khan, Mujeeb Khan

Falcon Hunters: Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Kamran Khan, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Amad Butt, Iqbal Hussain (captain), khalid Bhasheer, Tamoor Sajjad, Saad Bin Zafar, Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Irshad Umer, Hussain Khan, Nawaf Pullangadam, Babar Hayat

