Desert Riders vs Swift Gallopers Dream11 Team Prediction Qatar T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips DES vs SWI Match 2 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 9:00 PM IST: After Abu Dhabi, Qatar is also hosting its first ever T10 League that got underway from from December 7 and will run till December 16. Six teams are taking part in the event including Falcon Hunters, Heat Stormers, Swift Gallopers, Flying Oryx, Pearl Gladiators and Desert Riders. The teams will play each other once making it a total of 15 round-robin matches. The four top teams at the end of this stage will make the semi-finals to be played on December 15. The third-place playoff and finale of the event will be played on December 16.

TOSS – The toss between Desert Riders and Swift Gallopers will take place at 8:30 PM (IST) on December 8.

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

DES vs SWI My Dream11 Team

Luke Wright (captain), Kamran Akmal (vice-captain), Imran Nazir, Khurram Manzoor, Chirag Suri, Danza Hayat, Ramith Rambukwella, Javed Ahmadi, Awais Malik, Sohail Tanvir, S Mehmood

DES vs SWI SQUADS

Desert Riders: Sohail Tanvir (captain), Khurram Manzoor (wk), Ramith Rambukwella, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Mohammad Nadeem, Oshane Thomas, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Tanveer, Bhupinder Singh, Awais Malik, Mujeeb Khan, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Imal Malindu Liyanage

Swift Gallopers: Luke Wright (captain), Shafiqullah Shafiq (wk), Imran Nazir, Danza Hyatt, Richmond Mutumbami, Chirag Suri, Ansh Tandon, Ravinderpal Singh, Inam-ul-Haq, Zaheer Ibrahim, Gayan Munaweera, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad

