Trivandrum: Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar made a sensational comeback to the side against South Africa in the opening T20I at Trivandrum on Wednesday. Arshdeep and Chahar had half the SA side in the hut within the first two overs. The tourists were reeling at five for nine. But then India could not bowl them out and allowed them to also breach the 100-run mark and that is exactly what former India cricketer Amit Mishra has pointed. While lauding the bowling effort, Mishra said that the death bowling still remains a concern ahead of the T20 World Cup.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20, Cricket Score: Kohli Departs Right After Powerplay, Hosts In Spot Of Bother

Mishra tweeted: “A great collective bowling effort by our team but death bowling still remains a headache for us. Let’s hope we tick all the boxes before T20 world cup.” Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Rishabh Pant's Reaction Sums up Deepak Chahar's Dream Ball to Clean Bowled Temba Bavuma; Watch Viral VIDEO

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to field after winning the toss. That seems to have become a trend nowadays in T20 cricket. Arshdeep ended with three for 32 in four overs, while Chahar finished with two for 24 in four overs. Also Read - Ind vs SA 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh's Return to Bolster Pace Attack

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.