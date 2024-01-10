Home

Despite Lok Sabha Polls, IPL 2024 to Start on March 22 - REPORT

New Delhi: Indian Premier League 2024 will start on March 22 and the marquee event is set to take place in India amid Lok Sabha elections which are set to take place in 2024. The elections are expected to be held from April to May in 2024.

However, Dainik Jagran reported, all efforts are being made for the tournament to go ahead on time and for all 74 matches to be played in India with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, indulging in fruitful discussions with the government authorities and security heads.

There are reports that in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant will lead his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals after one year break from cricket. The wicketkeeper batter is currently on the road to recovery. He met with an accident in 2022 while going back to home from New Delhi.

