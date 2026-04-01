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Despite winning the game, THIS PBKS star struggles vs GT in IPL 2026, bowls...

Despite winning the game, THIS PBKS star struggles vs GT in IPL 2026, bowls…

Big blow for star PBKS player against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Major setback for PBKS player

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira. Punjab Kings thrashed Gujarat by 3 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh’s poor performance against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026

However, star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Arshdeep Singh had a poor day against Gujarat Titans as he gave 42 runs in 4 overs with the highest economy rate (10.50). Not only this, in his final over, he faced a major setback as he bowled 11 balls, including five wides and one no-ball.

Arshdeep Singh bowls 11 deliveries in an over

With this bowling performance, Arshdeep Singh also achieved a record in IPL history for the longest overs. Before him, the record was held by star pacer Mohammed Shami against Mumbai Indians in 2023. Speaking about more stats, Tushar Deshpande is also on the list against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, Shardul Thakur (vs KKR, 2025), Sandeep Sharma (vs DC, 2025), and Hardik Pandya (vs GT, 2025).

Punjab Kings’ bowlers shine against Gujarat Titans

Let’s talk about bowlers with a great impact between the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans’ match, ignored Indian player and one of the greatest spinners of all time, Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, bowled perfectly against GT as he helped PBKS with two important wickets of star players Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler with just 28 runs in 4 overs.

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Not only him, star player Vijaykumar Vyshak also bowled brilliantly against Gujarat Titans as he shook up their innings by taking three important wickets for 34 runs and helped PBKS to stop Gujarat Titans on an average score.

Cooper Connolly’s match-winning knock for Punjab Kings

Star Australian all-rounder and one of the finest players of all time, Cooper Connolly played a crucial role for Punjab Kings with his match-winning performance as in the tense situation, he stood on the strike like a warrior and scored 72 runs not out off 44 balls, including five fours and five sixes.

Shubman Gill’s impressive knock against Punjab Kings

Star Indian player and Gujarat Titans’ captain, Shubman Gill, scored some great shots against Punjab Kings as he gave a good start to the team with his partner Jos Buttler. Gill scored 39 runs off 27 balls. Meanwhile, Buttler scored 38 runs off 33 balls. Despite smashing a good knock, they couldn’t help them to win their opening match of IPL 2026.

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