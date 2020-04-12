Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba seems to have recovered from a dreaded foot injury that kept him out of action since December and the 27-year-old is more determined that ever to get back on the ground once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and football resumes. Also Read - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a Born Winner, he Was What Manchester United Needed: Luke Shaw

Having recovered from a three-month long injury layoff, Pogba last played for the club on December 26, before it was announced that he will require surgery. In January, the World Cup winning midfielder underwent a successful ankle surgery, different to the one that ruled him out for a major chunk of the season.

"Frustrated for a long time." Pogba announced that he will begin training once the Coronavirus situation improves.

“I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything,” he told United’s official Podcast. “You think bad but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well and, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.”

Pogba started for Manchester United in their opening game in the Premier League in August last year, providing two assists in the club’s 4–0 home win over Chelsea. In September, Pogba made his 100th Premier League appearance in a 1–1 home draw against Arsenal.

Pogba made just six starts for United this season and had returned to action against Watford. But while the team lost 0-2 to the bottom-ranked side, Pogba drew praise from pundits and commentators for his passing and vision after being subbed in during the 64th minute of the match.

However, after United’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday night, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Pogba will undergo surgery on his injured foot which is a ‘big blow’ for the club.

Explaining the nature of the injury, Pogba, who’s featured in eight EPL games this season, said he did not rush into things not knowing the severity of it.

“You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don’t know if people really know what happened. So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture,” he explained.

“I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle, I could feel something again. So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don’t feel anything and, hopefully, I’ll be back very soon.”