DEV vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints
DEV vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Debrecen Vikings vs Cobra Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval, Szodliget, 4 PM & 6 PM IST June 13, MondayAlso Read - ROT vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval, Szodliget, 12 PM IST June 13, Monday
Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DEV vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction, DEV vs COB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DEV vs COB Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Debrecen Vikings vs Cobra Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series toss between Debrecen Vikings vs Cobra Cricket Club will take place at 3.30 PM & 5.30 PM IST
Time – June 13, 4 PM & 6 PM IST
Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.
DEV vs COB My Dream 11 Team
Muhammad Kashif-II, Saad Akib, Tahir Hafeez, Areeb Azhar, Ali Shan-1(C), Arun Venkatrajan, Bhavani Prasad, Cicil Kurian(VC), Amit Nain, Srinivas Mandali, Jeremy Polarouthu
DEV vs COB Probable Playing XI
Debrecen Vikings: Muhammad Kashif-II, Saad Akib, Tahir Hafeez, Muhammad Hasnain Meer, Ahmed Khan, Areeb Azhar, Ali Shan-1, Suleman Muhammad, Hassan Nazir, Rakibul Rifat, Mueez Ul Hassan
Cobra Cricket Club: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Jogi Sehgal, Ravi Kumar, Arun Venkatrajan, Bhavani Prasad, Cicil Kurian, Amit Nain, Shiekh Rasik, Muhammad Usman, Srinivas Mandali, Jeremy Polarouthu
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.