DEV vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DEV vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction, DEV vs COB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DEV vs COB Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Debrecen Vikings vs Cobra Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series toss between Debrecen Vikings vs Cobra Cricket Club will take place at 3.30 PM & 5.30 PM IST

Time – June 13, 4 PM & 6 PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

DEV vs COB My Dream 11 Team

Muhammad Kashif-II, Saad Akib, Tahir Hafeez, Areeb Azhar, Ali Shan-1(C), Arun Venkatrajan, Bhavani Prasad, Cicil Kurian(VC), Amit Nain, Srinivas Mandali, Jeremy Polarouthu

DEV vs COB Probable Playing XI

Debrecen Vikings: Muhammad Kashif-II, Saad Akib, Tahir Hafeez, Muhammad Hasnain Meer, Ahmed Khan, Areeb Azhar, Ali Shan-1, Suleman Muhammad, Hassan Nazir, Rakibul Rifat, Mueez Ul Hassan

Cobra Cricket Club: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Jogi Sehgal, Ravi Kumar, Arun Venkatrajan, Bhavani Prasad, Cicil Kurian, Amit Nain, Shiekh Rasik, Muhammad Usman, Srinivas Mandali, Jeremy Polarouthu