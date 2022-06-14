DEV vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series toss between Debrecen Vikings and Royal Tigers will take place at 3.30 AM & 5.30 PM IST

Time – June 13, 4 PM & 6 PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

DEV vs ROT My Dream 11 Team

Muhammad Kashif-II, Haseeb Ahmed, Hassan Nazir(C), Waqar Mehmood(VC), Safi Zahir, Mueez Ul Hassan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Onur Ozkul, Areeb Azhar, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham

DEV vs ROT Probable Playing XI

Debrecen Vikings: Muhammad Kashif-II, Haseeb Ahmed, Hassan Nazir, Rumi Ahmed, Gopal Saha, Rakibul Rifat, Mueez Ul Hassan, Tahir Hafeez, Onur Ozkul, Areeb Azhar, Faris Iqbal

Royal Tigers: Harsh Mandhyan, Waqar Mehmood, Safi Zahir, Khaibar Deldar, Abdul Rehman-II, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abdul Mannan, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham, Abhitesh Prashar