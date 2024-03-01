Home

Devdutt Padikkal Could Replace Rajat Patidar in India’s Playing XI For 5th Test at Dharamsala, Here’s WHY

With scores of 9, 5, 0, 17 and 0 - Patidar has not made a good case for himself and he is in all probability going to make way for Padikkal's debut.

Dharamsala: There are talks that young Devdutt Padikkal is set to make his debut for India in the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala. So, if it is true – then who does he replace. With India having a settled top-order featuring captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill – Padikkal is in line to replace under-performing Rajat Patidar. The MP-born cricketer got his chances, but he could not make a significant contribution and hence one reckons Patidar could be benched for the last game of the series. With scores of 9, 5, 0, 17 and 0 – Patidar has not made a good case for himself and he is in all probability going to make way for Padikkal’s debut.

Earlier, wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul who was featured in the first Test match against England has missed all the clashes because of injury and now there are fewer chances for him to regain fitness before the upcoming Test match at Dharamsala.

Indian Test bound Team are currently on a break after winning the fourth Test match. Now, the team will assemble in Chandigarh on Saturday before the fifth Test match.

In this scnerio Padikkal will make his debut and he will be the fifth Indian to make the debut in ongoing Test series against England. The other debutants of this series are Patidar, keeper Dhurv Jurel, batter Sarfaraz Khan and fast bowler Akash Deep.

“Padikkal will make his debut in Dharamsala. Rahul is unlikely to be available and the team management wants to have a look at Padikkal as it is the last international fixture before the IPL,” a BCCI source told Hindustan Times.

