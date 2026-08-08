Devdutt Padikkal hits 142 as India fight back on Day 2 against Sri Lanka XI in warm-up Test at Colombo

The biggest development of the day, however, came away from the field as Sai Sudharsan's absence from the warm-up match was followed by confirmation that his toe injury has ruled him out of the two-Tests against Sri Lanka

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Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot on day 2 of the unofficial Test against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. (Credits: X)

Devdutt Padikkal gave India plenty to cheer about on the second day of their three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 142 as India finished the day on 357/6, just six runs behind Sri Lanka XI’s declared total of 363/8.

Padikkal walked in after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck off only two balls. He then played a patient innings and held the Indian batting effort together for most of the day. The Karnataka batter faced 164 balls and hit 18 fours in his 142 not out.

KL Rahul, leading India in the absence of Shubman Gill, gave Padikkal good support early on. Rahul scored 40 from 67 balls, with five fours and a six, before being dismissed by Keshara Nuwantha. The pair added 96 runs for the second wicket after Jaiswal’s early dismissal.

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India then lost Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in quick succession. Pant made only two, while Jurel managed one. Ravindra Jadeja, who came in at No. 4, helped Padikkal build another useful stand before retiring hurt after scoring 63 off 117 balls.

Jadeja hit seven boundaries during his stay and played an important role in keeping India’s innings on track. Manav Suthar also spent useful time at the crease, scoring 41 from 90 balls.

India’s lower order then kept the scoring moving. Mohammed Siraj fell for one, while Saransh Jain retired hurt on 22. Kuldeep Yadav also retired hurt after scoring one. Gurnoor Brar provided the late entertainment with an unbeaten 36 off just 18 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

Sri Lanka XI had earlier declared their innings at 363/8 after batting for 90 overs. Nishan Madushka top-scored with 66, while Ravindu Rasantha made 71. Sonal Dinusha added 52 and Pavan Rathnayake scored 39.

For India, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja also picked up two. Gurnoor Brar took one wicket.

The biggest development of the day, however, came away from the field. Sai Sudharsan’s absence from the warm-up match was followed by confirmation that his toe injury has ruled him out of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The decision was taken after discussions with the team management.

Sudharsan had been expected to bat at No. 3, but his injury has opened the door for Padikkal. After his unbeaten 142, the left-hander now looks the most likely replacement at No. 3 for the first Test.

India will begin the final day just six runs behind Sri Lanka XI, with Padikkal and Brar still at the crease. More importantly, Padikkal has used the warm-up game to make a strong case for a Test debut.