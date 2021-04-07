Chennai: Devdutt Padikkal has fully recovered from coronavirus with his latest test results returning negative allowing him to join his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season slated to get underway from April 9 in Chennai. RCB are scheduled to play the tournament opener at Chepauk against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Also Read - 5 Students, 7 Teachers Test COVID Positive at Doon School in Dehradun; Quarantined

The 20-year-old top-order batsman has been recovering in home quarantine since being tested positive for the deadly virus on March 22. The news comes on the same day when RCB allrounder Daniel Sams was reported to have contracted COVID-19.

"We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal, has joined the team on 7th April 2021 with negative reports for COVID-19 as per BCCI protocols," RCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

“RCB medical team was in constant touch with Devdutt to ensure his safety and well-being,” it added.

Padikkal made a memorable IPL debut last year finishing as RCB’s highest run-getter, ahead of the likes of captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. While opening the innings, he scored 473 runs from 14 matches and became just the second uncapped debutant in the league’s history to clock over 400 runs in maiden season.

Meanwhile, Sams is isolating in a designated medical facility.

“Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility,” RCB posted a statement on Twitter.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” it added.

Sams is the latest IPL cricketer after Padikkal, Axar Patel, Nitish Rana to have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are also speculations over whether BCCI will be able to conduct IPL in a safe manner even as coronavirus cases continue to rise in India at an alarming pace.