With days to go for the season opener between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Devdutt Padikkal- RCB opener who contracted COVID and is in quarantine – said that he hopes to score runs and help RCB win the title. RCB is one of the few franchises that are yet to win the coveted title.

Hailing RCB as a string side, Padikkal admitted that they also have stars on their side and there should be no reason why they will not win the trophy.

"The side is looking strong. We have star players. I had huge learning (curve) last season and will aim to carry on the same show in the IPL too. Looking forward to scoring a good amount of runs and helping RCB win the title," said Padikkal to the Times of India.