Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, could miss two IPL games which would be a major setback for the side. Padikkal would in all probability miss the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 and the next game on April 14 against SunRisers Hyderabad. In such big leagues, the start and the momentum turns out to be the difference at times.

Padikkal – who amassed 473 runs in his 15 games – was the big find of the side last season. He was one of the key reasons why RCB made the playoffs.

Padikkal is the third IPL cricketer to test positive. Kolkata Knight Riders Nitish Rana was the first, while Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel is the other. Rana has recovered and joined the squad after two negative tests. DC's Patel could miss the first game of the Capitals.

With the second wave prevalent in the country, it would be interesting if BCCI can host games in Mumbai or not as Hyderabad is being looked at as an option. Maharashtra has seen the biggest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Eight Wankhede groundsmen also tested positive.

“Yes, Hyderabad is one of the stand-by venues but for all practical purposes, we are still not thinking about shifting games from Mumbai. It will be difficult to create another bio-bubble at such short notice,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on Saturday.