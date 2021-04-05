Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal – who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 – has tested negative on Monday and will join the RCB bio-bubble after another negative test. This would come as a piece of good news for RCB fans – who would be hoping their young opener continues his ominous form from the domestic season into the IPL. Also Read - IPL 2021 Hit by COVID-19: 14 Members in IPL Broadcast Bio Bubble Test Positive For Coronavirus

In all likelihood, he would be fit in time for the season opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians.