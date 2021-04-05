Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal – who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 – has tested negative on Monday as per media reports and will join the RCB bio-bubble after another negative test in the next 24 hours. There is no official confirmation on this as yet. Also Read - IPL 2021 Hit by COVID-19: 14 Members in IPL Broadcast Bio Bubble Test Positive For Coronavirus

This would come as a piece of good news for RCB fans – who would be hoping their young opener continues his ominous form from the domestic season into the IPL. This is the Twitter handle that has stirred speculation. The Twitter user claims to have a friend close to the RCB franchise.

Devdutt Padikkal has been tested negative for COVID19, he'll go few more COVID19 tests before joining RCB squad.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 5, 2021

If that is the case, he would be fit in time for the season opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians. Since testing positive on March 22, Padikkal has been quarantining in his home and hence can join the RCB bubble straight without having to do a seven-day quarantine. He was an important member of the squad last year in his IPL debut season.

Padikkal amassed 473 runs in his 15 games, made his RCB debut last year in UAE under the leadership of Kohli, and thrived during the season, helping RCB make the playoffs. He continued his good run of form in the domestic circuit as well. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he amassed 737 runs in seven games.

Recently, in an interview, Padikkal said that he was looking forward to scoring lots of runs and helping RCB break the title drought.

“The side is looking strong. We have star players. I had huge learning (curve) last season and will aim to carry on the same show in the IPL too. Looking forward to scoring a good amount of runs and helping RCB win the title,” said Padikkal to the Times of India.

In all probability, he would join the side ahead of the season opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.