Devika Vaidya OUT, Radha Yadav IN? India’s Likely Playing XI For Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal Match Against Australia

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has impressed so far and would like to reach the final once again.

Updated: February 23, 2023 8:25 AM IST

By Driti Atri

India's Likely Playing XI For Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal Match

New Delhi: In the first semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will take place at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday (February 23), five-time champions Australia will face last edition’s losing finalists India. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has impressed so far and would like to reach the final once again.

Here’s a look at India’s likely playing XI.

Smriti Mandhana 
Mandhana is the second-leading run scorer (146) in the ongoing tournament. She is coming into this game on the back of scoring back-to-back fifties in the last two matches and will be a key player for India.

Shafali Verma 
India’s U-19 skipper Shafali Verma has failed to fire so far, but in the big match, she would like to make a big contribution and help India win.

Jemimah Rodriguez 
After playing an innings to remember for ages against Pakistan in the tournament’s opener, Jemimah has also remained silent. There will be high expectations from her as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur 
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will play her record-extending 151st T20I match on Thursday. After an ordinary show so far, the right-handed batter would be desperate to play a big inning.

Richa Ghosh 
19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has impressed with her attacking show. She has remained unbeaten in three of the four matches and has lived up to her reputation.

Deepti Sharma 
Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma hasn’t had many opportunities to bat in the ongoing tournament so far, but on any given day, she can deliver and win matches single-handedly.

Pooja Vastrakar 
Fast-bowling all-rounder Vastrakar has so far failed to impress with her show. There will be high expectations from her against Australia.

Shikha Pandey 
For the big game, India is likely to go with the experience of Shikha Pandey, despite her ordinary outings in the last three matches.

Radha Yadav 
Radha is likely to make her way back into the side after missing the last group match against Ireland.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad 
Gayakwad is the most experienced spinner in the team, but she is yet to take a wicket in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Renuka Thakur 
Renuka has done well against Australia in the past, and fresh from her 5-for-15 against England, the 27-year-old pacer will hope to give it her all and help India win.

Published Date: February 23, 2023 8:25 AM IST

