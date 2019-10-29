Devika Vaidya, Tanuja Kanwar were standouts with the ball with four scalps each as India bowled hosts Sri Lanka for 135 to clinch the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2019 on Tuesday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India Women won the match by 14 runs (DLS Method).

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the summit clash. India did not get off to an ideal start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was Tanushree Sarkar’s much-needed 47 and Simran Bahadur’s crucial 34 that gave India a glimmer of hope as they set a decent 176 for Sri Lanka to chase. For Sri Lanka, Kaveesha Dilhari was the pick of the bowlers picking three wickets for 27 runs in 10 overs.

Chasing 176 to win, the hosts got off to the worst possible start as they were reduced to 43 for five in the 14th over before rain interrupted proceedings. For the hosts, skipper Harshitha Samarawickrama was the top run-getter adding 39 off 64 balls. Lihini Apasara (22) and Madhushika Lakmali (25) put up a fight but that was not good enough.

The revised target for the Lankan eves was 150 runs and they fell 14 runs shy.