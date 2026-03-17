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Devon Conway shines as New Zealand CRUSH South Africa in Hamilton to draw level in T20I series

Devon Conway shines as New Zealand CRUSH South Africa in Hamilton to draw level in T20I series

New Zealand crushed South Africa in Hamilton as Devon Conway's fifty and a late flourish powered them to a strong total before the bowlers sealed a convincing win.

Devon Conway samshed 39-ball fifty, laid the platform for New Zealand. (Source: X)

New Zealand levelled the five-match T20I series against South Africa with a commanding win in Hamilton. Asked to bat first on a pitch that had earlier been described as batting-friendly, the Kiwis made the most of the conditions, with Devon Conway leading the charge through a composed knock to set up a strong total.

New Zealand batters failed to build strong partnership with Devon Conway. The opening stand of 48 remained their highest. South Africa’s spinners struggled to stop the flow of runs, with Keshav Maharaj and George Linde conceding 78 runs in their combined six overs.

The visitors were bowled out for their 10th-lowest T20I total. George Linde was the only bright spot with the bat, scoring over 30, while the rest of the lineup collapsed against a sharp pace attack. Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson shared six wickets between them, delivering a clinical fast-bowling performance.

Devon Conway laid the platform for New Zealand, smashed 39-ball fifty

Devon Conway laid the platform for New Zealand as he looked in control right from the start, flicking the very first ball of the match through mid-wicket for four and consistently targeting the leg side, where he scored the majority of his runs. He reached his half-century in 39 balls with a clean hit over long-on off Wiaan Mulder’s ball. It was his highest T20I score in 20 innings, dating back to February 2024.

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As New Zealand looked to accelerate in the final phase, Conway attempted to take on Mulder again but ended up getting cramped for room and top-edged his shot. After Devon Conway’s dismissal, New Zealand were 126 for 5 in 16 overs, giving South Africa a chance to restrict them below 160.

However, their plans at the death didn’t go as expected. Nqobani Mokeona impressed with a tight spell, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs, while Gerald Coetzee and Ottneil Baartman kept things fairly controlled.

Josh Clarkson played a latefire knock and smashed an unbeaten 26 off just nine balls. South Africa ended up conceding 42 runs in the last three overs, allowing New Zealand to finish strongly.

South Africa were bowled out in the 16th over

South Africa reached 24 without loss in the first three overs, but quickly lost momentum as Connor Esterhuizen fell in the fifth over after a sharp catch by Tim Robinson at backward point, and Wiaan Mulder, opening for the first time in T20Is, struggled as he was dismissed for 16 off 20 by Mitchell Santner.

The pressure mounted when Tony de Zorzi failed to deliver at No.3, top-edging a sweep off Cole McConchie. From a steady start, South Africa slipped to 31 for 3 in the seventh over.

It kept getting tougher as Jason Smith once again fell to New Zealand’s skipper Mitchell Santner. Sensing the moment, Santner brought Ben Sears back to wrap things up, and the pacer delivered with a smart use of short balls. He removed both Dian Forrester and Gerald Coetzee on pull shots, reducing South Africa to 91 for 7 in 13 overs. From there, it was only a matter of time as the visitors were bowled out in the 16th over.

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