Dewald Brevis fails to lift South Africa as Namibia post stunning win in 1st T20

Dewald Brevis' impressive 75-run knock goes in vain as Namibia registered an impressive victory over South Africa in the match. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/dewald-brevis-fails-to-lift-south-africa-as-namibia-post-stunning-win-in-1st-t20-8512064/ Copy

Brevis’ 75 in vain as Namibia stun South Africa by 18 runs

Namibia vs South Africa: The first match of the Tri-series was played between South Africa and Namibia, where Namibia surprised the cricket world by defeating South Africa by 18 runs.

Namibia vs South Africa’s squads

Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

South Africa (Playing XI): Jordan Hermann, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Prenelan Subrayen, Lutho Sipamla

Steenkamp and Frylinck shine with the bat as Namibia post 163/9

Namibia got the chance to bat first in this match. For them, Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck began the innings and dominated the South Africa’s bowling attack. Both batters played some impressive boundaries, which helped their side to put a good runs at the beginning. Steenkamp scored 41 runs off 29 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, his opening partner Frylinck smashed a blistering fifty for his side and scored 60 runs off 38 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Later on, South Africa’s bowling line-up made their comeback in the match by sending Namibia’s batters into the pavilion.

Star bowlers Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin and Preneland Subrayen played a vital role for their side by showcasing their wicket-taking ability and which controlled Namibia to put a great total on the board, and they only managed to score 163 runs in 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

Dewald Brevis’ 75 goes in vain as Namibia’s bowlers stun South Africa with a surprise win

However, South Africa had a poor chasing start to the match as the opening pair lost their wickets. Meanwhile, star batter Dewald Brevis showcased a great batting performance and smashed an impressive fifty for his side. Speaking about his innings, Brevis scored 75 runs off 50 balls, including four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 150.

But, Namibia’s bowlers, Ruben trumpelmann and JJ Smit reflected on their impressive skills and took some important wickets for their side, which helped them to grab a surprising victory.