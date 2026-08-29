Dewald Brevis smashes blazing six-filled 75 in SA’s win over Zimbabwe

Dewald Brevis continued his fine form with an unbeaten 75 as South Africa bounced back to beat Zimbabwe in Windhoek.

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South Africa beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets. (Photo: X)

South Africa bounced back in style in the Namibia T20I tri-series. After losing their opening game to hosts Namibia, they crushed Zimbabwe by seven wickets in Windhoek on Saturday.

Zimbabwe posted 144 for 8, but South Africa chased down the target comfortably in just 13.4 overs, finishing on 146 for 3 with 38 balls to spare.

Dewald Brevis leads South Africa to comfortable chase

Dewald Brevis was once again the star of the chase. He remained unbeaten on 75 off just 32 balls and won the Player of the Match award. It was his second successive score of 75 in the series.

Brevis came in and immediately went on the attack. He hit Newman Nyamhuri for a big six over long-off before taking three boundaries off Blessing Muzarabani. By the end of the powerplay, he was already on 19 off nine balls.

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Graeme Cremer, playing his first game since the T20 World Cup, had a difficult outing. Brevis smashed him for two sixes in one over, including one that cleared the ground and landed in the parking lot. He later cleared Sikandar Raza over midwicket as well.

Brevis reached his half-century with another six and continued to find the boundary with ease.

Zimbabwe lose momentum after strong start

Zimbabwe made a positive start to their innings. Ben Curran played some fine shots early on, including a ramp, a swat over midwicket and a straight six off Duan Jansen. He raced to 24 off 11 balls before being dismissed.

Brian Bennett also looked comfortable at the crease. Zimbabwe reached 76 for 1 after 10 overs and appeared to be on course for a strong total.

However, their innings lost momentum in the second half. They managed only 68 runs in the final 10 overs while losing seven wickets.

South Africa’s spinners applied the pressure during the middle overs. Prenelan Subrayen bowled tidily and picked up two wickets, while the seamers made good use of changes of pace.

Duan Jansen finished with three wickets despite conceding 45 runs in his four overs. Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani added a useful 43-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but Zimbabwe could not push their total beyond 144.

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Brevis takes control as South Africa seal victory

Tony de Zorzi was dismissed cheaply for 15, continuing his quiet start to the series. However, once Brevis found his rhythm, the target never looked difficult for South Africa.

The visitors lost just three wickets and completed the chase in 13.4 overs, securing a convincing seven-wicket victory with 38 balls remaining.

The victory gave South Africa two points from two matches, putting them level with Namibia in the points table.

Zimbabwe are still searching for their first win of the series. Namibia and Zimbabwe will meet on Monday in the next match of the tri-series.