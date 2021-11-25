DG vs BT Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DG vs BT at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 15 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Deccan Gladiators will take on Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. Deccan Gladiators have won three out of their four games and the Bangla Tigers have won 2 out of their 4 games. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, DG vs BT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, DG vs BT Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 7 PM IST – November 25.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DG vs BT My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher, Tom Moores, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Andre Russell, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, James Faulkner and Tymal Mills.

Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher.

DG vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mills and Sultan Ahmed.

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana/Mohd Amir, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran.

DG vs BT Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth.