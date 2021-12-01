DG vs BT Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DG vs BT at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 27 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Deccan Gladiators will take on Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators have both qualified for the knockouts of the tournament. BT are placed in 3rd position in the table and DG are placed in 2nd position.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 7 PM IST – December 1.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DG vs BT My Dream11 Team

Johnson Charles, Tom Moores, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, James Faulkner, Luke Wood.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai, Vice-Captain: Wahab Riaz.

DG vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed.

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Karim Janat, Faf du Plessis (c), Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana / Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Fletcher, Mohammad Amir.

DG vs BT Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth.