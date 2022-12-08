Top Recommended Stories
DG vs CC Dream11 Team, Lanka Premier League , Match 5 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s
Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, DG vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DG vs CS Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona.
DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League, Match 5 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s For Today's Match Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota 3 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday.
TOSS – The Lanka Premier League 2022 match toss between Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Time – December 08, 3 PM IST
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
DG vs CS Dream11
Keeper – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox
Batsmen – Angelo Mathews (VC), Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka
All-rounders – Sikandar Raza (C), Sekkuge Prasanna, Benny Howell
Bowlers – Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara, Dominic Drakes
DG vs CS Probable Playing XI
Dambulla Giants: Shevon Daniel, Jordan Cox(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Sikandar Raza, Lahiru Kumara, Chathuranga de Silva, Noor Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren
Colombo Stars: Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Muditha Lakshan, Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal
