Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DG vs DB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 9 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Delhi Bulls will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. The Abu Dhabi T10 DG vs DB match will start at 7:30 PM IST – November 22. Deccan Gladiators have had a mixed campaign so far in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. They won their first match against Chennai Braves by a comfortable margin but failed to maintain their nerves in the following contest against Team Abu Dhabi where suffered a painful loss on the final ball. On the other hand, Delhi Bulls have been in fantastic form and have already won all three of their matches so far. Senior players – Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan are in sensational form with the bat and will look to continue in the same momentum. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, DG vs DB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, DG vs DB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 7 PM IST – November 22.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DG vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Andre Russell (VC), Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith, Adil Rashid

DG vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Hamid Hasan, Sultan Ahmed.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Romario Shepherd, Gulbadin Naib, Adil Rashid, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed.

DG vs DB Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Romario Shepherd, Gulbadin Naib, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Luke Wright, Devon Thomas, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Nyeem Young, Dominic Drakes, Jaskaran Malhotra, Hafeez ur Rehman.

