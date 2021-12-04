DG vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 Final

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DG vs DB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the Final match of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Delhi Bulls will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. The Abu Dhabi T10 DG vs DB match will start at 9:30 PM IST – December 4.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 9 PM IST – December 4.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DG vs DB My Dream11 Team

Tom Moores, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Mohammad Hafeez, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith.

Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Adil Rashid.

DG vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Moores (wk), Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed.

Delhi Bulls: Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed.

DG vs DB Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Romario Shepherd, Gulbadin Naib, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Luke Wright, Devon Thomas, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Nyeem Young, Dominic Drakes, Jaskaran Malhotra, Hafeez ur Rehman.