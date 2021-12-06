DG vs KW Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DG vs KW at R.Premadasa Stadium: It's magnificent Monday in Lanka Premier League T20 – in match no.2 of the tournament, Kandy Warriors will take on Dambulla Giants at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Monday. The Lanka Premier League T20 DG vs KW match will start at 3 PM IST – December 6. Giants had a good outing in the last edition, but they lost to Jaffna Kings in the second semifinal by 37 runs. There were some outstanding individual performances last year, where Dasun Shanaka played a vital role throughout the tournament. On the other hand, Kandy Warriors had a lean patch in the last edition where they finished at the bottom of the table with 4 points. They managed to win only 2 of their 8 matches. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DG vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction, DG vs KW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DG vs KW Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Kandy Warriors and Dambulla Giants will take place at 2:30 PM IST – December 6.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

DG vs KW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen – Rovman Powell (C), Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders – Asela Gunaratne (VC), Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers – Lahiru Kumara, Joshua Little, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir

DG vs KW Probable Playing XIs

Dambulla Giants: Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Janith Liyanage, Sohaib Maqsood, Lahiru Udara, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kalana Perera, Imran Tahir.

Kandy Warriors: Angelo Perera, Cameron Delport, Rovman Powell, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Ishan Jayaratne, Ayana Srirwardana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.

DG vs KW Squads

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Kalana Perera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Marchant de Lange, Joshua Little, Janith Liyanage, Muditha Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sacha De Alwis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Madushan Ravichandrakumar.

Kandy Warriors: Philip Salt, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Perera, Rovman Powell, Milinda Siriwardana, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne (C), Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohammad Irfan, Ahmed Shehzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Ishan Jayaratne , Cameron Delport, Kamil Mishara, Shashika Dulshan, Kalhara Senarathne, Sachindu Colombage, Ayana Siriwardhana, Nimesh Vimukthi.

