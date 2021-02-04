DG vs MA Dream11 Team Predictions Alubond Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators vs Maratha Arabians Dream11 Team Prediction Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DG vs MA at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In match no. 22 of Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Maratha Arabians will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 DG vs MA match will start at 5:30 PM IST – February 5. Maratha Arabians currently languish at the bottom of the league while the Deccan Gladiators sit two places above them. Bot the sides have same points but Gladiators have a better net run rate. Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers will fight for the fourth and final playoffs spot in another match tonight. This will be the first time the two sides meet in this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Here is the Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DG vs MA Dream11 Team Prediction, DG vs MA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DG vs MA Probable XIs Alubond Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Deccan Gladiators vs Maratha Arabians, Fantasy Playing Tips – Alubond Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Maratha Arabians and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 5.15 PM IST – February 4.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DG vs MA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Azam Khan (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Abdul Shakoor

Batters – Mohammad Hafeez (VC), Shoaib Malik, Cameron Delport

All-Rounders – Anwar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers – Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Yamin Ahmadzai

DG vs MA Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (C), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan.

Maratha Arabians: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi.

DG vs MA Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (c), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Prashant Gupta, Aaron Summers, Colin Ingram, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem.

Maratha Arabians: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Shah, Shoaib Malik, Amjad Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Ishan Malhotra, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Maroof Merchant, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

