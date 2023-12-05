Home

DG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST Dec 5 Tue

In the match of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 tournament, Team Deccan Gladiators will take on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

DG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Deccan Gladiators and Northern Warriors will take place at 7 PM IST – on December 5.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DG vs NW Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher(vc)

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, James Neesham(c)

Bowlers: TAbrez Shamsi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Nuwan Tushara

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Probable Playing XI

Deccan: Nicholas Pooran©, Andre Fletcher(wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Zahid, Nuwan Thushara, Waqar Salamkheil, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Northern: Hazratullah Zazai, Kennar Lewis, Adam Hose, Angelo Mathews©, James Neesham, Ziaur Rahman, Rahul Chopra(wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sultan Ahmed, Abhimanyu Mithun

Squads:

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (c), Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fabian Allen, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Nav Pabreja, Khawaja Nafay, David Wiese, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Rahul Bhatia, Aqib Ilyas, Hazrat Bilal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sabir Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Saad Masood, Kashyap Prajapati, Luke Wood

Northern Warriors: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), James Neesham, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Hasnain, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kennar Lewis, Adam Hose, Ziaur Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Rameez Shahzad, Kaunain Abbas, Shamar Joseph, Ankur Sangwan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Angelo Mathews, Vatsal Vaghela, Adeel Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Syed Faridoun, Fahad Nawaz.

