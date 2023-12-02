Home

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DG vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 5 PM IST – on December 2.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DG vs TAD Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran(vc), Tom Banton

Batters: Alex Hales, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Andre Fletcher, Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Dwaine Pretorious(c), Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Luke Wood

DG vs TAD Probable Playing XI

Deccan Gladiators (DG): Tom Kohler Cadmore, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(WK)(C), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Karnal Zahid, Nuwan Thushara

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD): Kyle Mayers, Alex Hales, Tom Banton(WK), Leus du Plooy, Colin Ingram, Asif-Khan, Dwaine Pretorius(C), Alishan Sharafu, Roelof van der Merwe, Noor Ahmad, Rumman Raees.

Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (c), Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fabian Allen, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Nav Pabreja, Khawaja Nafay, David Wiese, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Rahul Bhatia, Aqib Ilyas, Hazrat Bilal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sabir Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Saad Masood, Kashyap Prajapati, Luke Wood

Team Abu Dhabi: Dwaine Pretorius (captain), Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Leus du Plooy, Keemo Paul, Gerhard Erasmus, Colin Ingram, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ethan D’Souza, Allah Mohammad, Noor Ahmad, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Mohammad, Marco Jansen, Qasim Akram, Loverpeet Singh, Haseebullah Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Akhtar Shah, Mousom Dhakal, Sultan Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh.

