DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DG vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In their second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Deccan Gladiators will take on Team Abu Dhabi today. In their tournament opener, Deccan suffered a heartbreaking defeat. On the other hand, this is Team Abu Dhabi’s first match this season. Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DG vs TAD, Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi T10 match, Online Cricket Tips DG vs TAD T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10. Also Read - MA vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:45 PM IST January 29 Friday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 09.30 PM IST – January 29. Also Read - Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming Cricket, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: When And Where to Watch MA vs NW Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Time: 10:00 PM IST Also Read - DB vs BT Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 10 PM IST January 28 Thursday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DG vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Shahzad, Ben Duckett

Batters – Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle (VC), Joe Clarke

All-Rounders – Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (VC), Paul Stirling

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Aaron Summers

DG vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (c), Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul.

Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Duckett (wk), Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy.

DG vs TAD Full Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Sunil Narine, Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard(c), Prashant Gupta, Azam Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Aaron Summers, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Luke Wright(c), Ben Duckett, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Cox(w), Chris Morris, Hayden Walsh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Tom Helm, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Avishka Fernando, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DG Dream11 Team/ TAD Dream11 Team/ Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Player List/ Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Abu Dhabi T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.