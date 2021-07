Dream11 Team Prediction

DHA vs BOK, Fantasy Tips Jharkhand T20 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs – Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters, Today’s T20 Match at JSCA 1 PM IST July 18 Sun:Also Read - JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Jharkhand T20 Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs - Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, Today's T20 Match at JSCA 9 AM IST July 18 Sun

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DHA vs BOK, Jharkhand T20 2021, Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Player List, Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction and Tips – DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 2021, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Jharkhand T20 2021 Also Read - BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Jharkhand T20 Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs - Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, Team News For Today's T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium 9 AM IST July 17 Saturday

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – July 18. Also Read - DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 4 Between Dhanbad Dynamos And Bokaro Blasters Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium at 1:30 PM IST Wednesday September 16

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DHA vs BOK My Dream11 Team

Pratik Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Singh, Sahil Raj, Abhishek Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav

Captain: Kaushal Singh Vice-captain: Sahil Raj

Probable Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui (c) (wk), Kaushal Singh, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Yuvraj Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Vikash Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav

Bokaro Blasters

Vikash Visual (c), Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (wk), Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Mahboob Sheikh

Squads

Dhanbad Dynamos

Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena

Bokaro Blasters

Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DHA Dream11 Team/ BOK Dream11 Team/ Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Jharkhand T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.