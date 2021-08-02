DHA vs BOK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's DHA vs BOK at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In the high-voltage final of Jharkhand T20 League 2021 on Tuesday, Bokaro Blasters will take on Dhanbad Dynamos at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, DHAchi – August 3. The Jharkhand T20 DHA vs BOK match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The two teams have had a good season so far and a win in the final would be the cherry on the top. Bokaro Blasters defeated the table toppers Ranchi Raiders in their semi-final clash to qualify for the final. On the other hand, Dhanbad Dynamos defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers in a close encounter to seal the final's berth with Bokaro. Here is the Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20, DHA vs BOK Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jharkhand T20, Probable XIs for DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 match.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 3.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DHA vs BOK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Pratik Kumar, Kumar Kushagra

Batsmen – Nazim Siddiqui, Vikash Vishal, Satya Setu

All-rounders – Kaushal Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Sahil Raj (VC)

Bowlers – Pratik Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Pankaj Yadav

DHA vs BOK Probable Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos: Satya Setu, Nazim Siddiqui (C), Aryan Hooda, Sahil Raj, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Abhishek Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav.

Bokaro Blasters: Mahboob Sheikh, Vikash Vishal (c), Pappu Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bhardwaj, Aman Kumar Shah, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Pratik Ranjan.

DHA vs BOK SQUADS

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA): Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Abhishek Yadav, Vijay Jena, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Vikash Kumar, Kumar Ankit, Abhishek Choudhary, Anirban Chatterjee and Shakti Singh.

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda.

