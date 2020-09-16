DHA vs BOK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters, 4th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DHA vs BOK at JSCA Stadium:

Professional cricket marks its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament.

Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters for the 2nd Match will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



DHA vs BOK My Dream11 Team

Aayush Bhardwaj (captain), Chandan Kumar Mukhi (vice-captain), Vishal Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Shahib Rizvi, Shubham Singh Jr, Satya Setu, Vikash Singh, Nityanand Kashyap

DHA vs BOK Squads

Dhanbad Dynamos: Aman Kumar, Kumar Ankit, Vijay Jena, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh-Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Yadav, Abhishek Choudhary, Shubham Singh Sr, Nazim Siddiqui, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Pratik Ranjan, Vikash Vishal, Ankit Raj Singh, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Rajandeep Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II

