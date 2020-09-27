Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's DHA vs DUM at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage battle of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020, Dhanbad Dynamos will take on Dumka Daredevils in the match no. 12 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Sunday, September 27. The Jharkhand T20 League – DHA vs DUM match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Fifth-placed Dhanbad Dynamos will take on table-toppers Dumka Daredevils in one of the most intriguing clashes of the T20 League. Daredevils have picked up wins from all the games they have played so far and will be hoping to continue their run, while the Dynamos have just one win in the three games. With a balanced squad helping the Daredevils put up a good show so far, they will yet again come into this clash with the 'favourites' tag, while the Dynamos will need to pull up their socks and put up an inspiring show. Here is the Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, DHA vs DUM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DHA vs DUM Probable XIs Jharkhand T20 League match.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils will take place at 1 PM (IST) – September 27.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nazim Siddiqui (C), Bhanu Anand

Batsmen: Ronit Singh, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Arnav Sinha

All-Rounders: Kaushal Singh, Sahil Raj

Bowlers: Ajay Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty (VC)

DHA vs DUM Probable Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Dumka Daredevils: Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

DHA vs DUM SQUADS

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA): Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Shubham Singh-Jr, Aman Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Abhishek Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh-Sr, Vikas Kumar.

Dumka Daredevils (DUM): Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

